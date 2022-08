A second ship for grain loading arrived at the Chornomorsk Commercial Sea Port (Odesa region).

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Bulker OSPREY S will take on board 30,000 tons of Ukrainian corn. This is the second ship that went under loading to the Chornomorsk port within the framework of the signed Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports... As part of the implementation of the agreements, 12 ships are already sent from Ukrainian ports with agricultural products to 7 countries of the world. There are 370,000 tons of agricultural products on board. The first ship with Ukrainian corn arrived at the Turkish port for unloading," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, taking into account the average prices on the global food market, expects to receive at least USD 20 billion from this year's grain export.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the Odesa and Chornomorsk sea ports.

On July 22, Ukraine, Turkiye, Russia and the UN signed "grain agreements" designated to unlock Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea and begin food exports.