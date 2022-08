AFU Suppress Attempts To Advance Of Invaders Near Pavlivka In Zaporizhzhia Region

The Russian military tried to advance near Pavlivka (Zaporizhzhia region), but Ukrainian soldiers suppressed these attempts.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelling from barrel and rocket artillery, tanks was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Lukianivske, Vuhledar, Novodanylivka, Vremivka, Bilohiria, Burlatske and Kushuhum.

The invaders used aviation near Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva.

"They tried to advance near Pavlivka. Ukrainian soldiers resolutely suppressed these attempts," the General Staff noted.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy focuses on maintaining its positions and preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops.

It maintains high intensity of UAV reconnaissance.

The enemy carried out shelling of civil and military infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Mykolaiv, Ukrainka, Prybuzke, Lymany, Stepova Dolyna, Blahodatne, Veselyi Kut, Kobzartsi, Bila Krynytsia, Tverdomedove and Osokorivka.

It carried out airstrikes near Andriivka, Novohryhorivka, Bila Krynytsia, Myrne, Velyke Artakove, and Lozove.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully stormed Bakhmutske and Zaitseve in Donetsk region.