Russian troops unsuccessfully stormed Bakhmutske and Zaitseve in Donetsk region.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The invaders conducted reconnaissance by fighting near Yakovlivka, but the Ukrainian soldiers drove the invaders back.

"The enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive and assault operations near Bakhmutske and Zaitseve. Enemy retreated with losses. Fighting continues in the areas of Vershyna and Dacha settlements," the military reports.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling near Marinka, Vodiane, Netailove, Avdiivka, Pisky, Opytne and Krasnohorivka.

It launched an airstrike near Avdiivka.

It conducts offensive operations in the directions of Marinka and Pisky, the fighting continues.

