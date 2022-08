Russian troops struck from the Smerch multiple launch rocket system at the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv region.

The South Operational Command reported this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Constrained by our actions to advance on land, the enemy by air strikes terrorizes the liberated settlements and our positions, continues shelling with multiple launch rocket systems and heavy artillery settlements in rear areas. A Smerch attacked the port infrastructure of Mykolaiv region," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia launched a missile attack on the Odesa Sea Port the day after the signing of an agreement on grain exports.