In the first half of 2022, a loss of Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company made UAH 4.759 billion, while the loss in the first half of 2021 was UAH 1.123 billion.

That follows from a financial statement of the company for the first half of 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, Energoatom boosted its net revenue 2.8 times or by UAH 4.361 billion year over year to UAH 67.618 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energoatom reported a net profit of UAH 5.914 billion for 2021 over a loss of UAH 4.845 billion in 2020.

In 2021, the company boosted its net revenue by 82.1% or UAH 37.47 billion year over year to UAH 83.118 billion.

In 2021, Energoatom boosted electric energy production by 13.1% year over year to 86.4 billion kWh.

Energoatom operates the Zaporizhia (Zaporizhia region), Yuzhnoukrainsk (Mykolaiv region), Rivne (Rivne region), and the Khmelnytskyi (Khmelnytskyi region) nuclear power plants the Tashlyk (Mykolaiv region) and Oleksandrivska (Mykolaiv region) plants.