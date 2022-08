Enemy withdraws its troops from Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamiyanske in Donetsk region – AFU

The enemy has withdrawn its troops from Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamiyanske in Donetsk region.

That follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News reports.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy used MLRSes and tanks near Siversk, Verkhniokamiyanske, Serebrianka, and Hryhorivka to carry out fire damage.

"The enemy led offensive actions near Hryhorivka and Verkhniokamiyanske, they were unsuccessful, so the enemy left the field," the agency reported.

Fighting continues in the Ivano-Dariyivka area.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at the AFU troops using tanks and artillery in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Kostyantynivka, Pereyizne, Vesele, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka, Vershyna, and Zaitseve.

It also carried out airstrikes near Vyimka, Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, and Zaitseve.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after unsuccessful assault attempts, the enemy retreated in three directions in Donetsk region.

On the southern borders of Ukraine, the AFU struck on the command posts and control posts of the enemy troops.

The troops of the occupiers tried to resume the offensive in the direction of Donetsk – Pisky, hostilities continue. The enemy also attacked in the direction of Mineralne – Avdiyivka and Spartak – Avdiyivka; however, it suffered losses as a result of the fighting and retreated.