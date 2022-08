In July 2022, Ukraine exported 2.66 million tons of grains, legumes, oil crops, and their processing products, which is up 492,700 tons or 22.7% month over month.

That follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, reports Ukrainian News Agency.

"Wheat exports increased more than 3 times in July to about 412,000 tons compared to 138,400 tons that were sent for export in June. At the same time, this is significantly less than the 960,000 tons of wheat exported from Ukraine in July 2021 for the working seaports of the country, but the impact of the new harvest is felt. Ukraine shipped 183,000 tons of barley for export, which is an order of magnitude higher than the 26,000 tons of this grain exported a month earlier, in connection with the beginning of the harvesting campaign of early of grain. However, this is less than the 1.1 million tons of barley that were shipped from the country in July last year," the report said.

The actual export of corn increased in July by 84,700 tons compared to June and amounted to 1.1 million tons.

"For comparison, in July 2021, the export of corn amounted to 960,000 tons, because traditionally at this time, the Ukrainian corn season was coming to an end. Corn continues to dominate the export of agricultural products, its supply in July made up about 41% of the total grain export, cereals, oilseeds and their processing products, excluding rapeseed. The share of corn began to decrease with the beginning of the season and the harvesting of the new crop. Ukrainian exporters began to reduce the supply of sunflower. So, in July, its actual export reached 362,100 tons, which is almost 33% less than in June of this year, because Ukrainian processors began to stock up on raw materials in view of the start of the "grain corridor." This is still almost twice as much as the total sunflower export of 189,600 tons for the entire previous season," the statement says.

The supply of soybeans during July was 141,550 tons, compared with almost 71,300 tons in June 2022 and 31,000 tons of soybeans sent for export in July last year.

"At the same time, soybean oil exports decreased in July to 15,700 tons from 18,000 tons in June. This is also almost 3,000 tons less than what was shipped to foreign buyers in July 2021. The actual export of sunflower oil for the month was 307,000 tons, which is 39,400 tons more than in June. At the same time, it is 9% less than what was exported in July last year," the report said.

It is also noted that in July, Ukraine shipped 141,500 tons of meal to foreign markets, which is 48,300 tons more than in June.

At the same time, this is significantly less than the indicators of July last year, when the export of sunflower meal alone amounted to 233,600 tons.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, in June 2022, Ukraine exported 2.17 million tons of grains, legumes, oil crops, and their processing products, which is 470,000 tons or 25% more than in May.

Ukraine exported 61.52 million tons of grain and oilseeds according to the results of the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022).