In the area of ​​the Belarusian military airfield Zyabrawka at night, explosions were heard and flares were visible.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus explained that the equipment catching fire.

That follows from a statement by the Ministry of Defense of Belarus on Telegram.

"On August 10, at around 11 p.m., during the control run of one of the units of equipment after the engine was replaced, it caught fire. The personnel took timely measures to put it out," the force department of the Republic of Belarus claims.

It is worth noting that, according to the information of the Belarusian monitoring group, the incident took place in the area of Zyabrawka at around 0:30 a.m., August 11.

explosions rang out at the Zyabrawka airfield in Belarus with a cluster of occupiers' equipment.

Belarus and the Russian Federation have started the first stage of joint combat firing, which will end on August 11.

In addition, Russia is deploying additional forces and air defense equipment in Belarus.