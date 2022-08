In the night, Russian occupiers attacked four districts of Dnipropetrovsk region. Only in the area of Nikopol, Russian military fired 120 MLRS shells.

Casualties were reported.

That follows from a statement by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko on Telegram.

Thus, according to Reznichenko, Nikopol district was fired upon by the enemy three times. They used Grad MLRSes.

In Nikopol, two people were killed, seven were wounded, a 13-year-old girl was among the injured. More than 40 high-rise buildings were mutilated in the town. Five apartments were destroyed. Rescuers are sorting through the debris and looking for people. Three schools, several shops, garages, and cars were damaged. A power line was broken. Over 6,000 Nikopol citizens are staying without electricity.

In the Chervonohryhorivka community, 14 houses were destroyed, a dispensary, a store and a stadium were damaged. Up to a thousand people were left without electricity.

In Kryvyi Rih district, the Zelenodolsk community came under fire of Russian Uragan MLRSes. There were several fires. Firefighters tamed the flames. People are unharmed.

In Synelnykove district, the enemy hit the Velykomykhailivka community. It damaged a mill and some houses. A couple was injured – a woman is in the hospital.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, overnight into August 7, Russian occupiers again shelled Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Overnight into July 28, Russian occupiers shelled two communities in Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk region using Uragan MLRSes and barrel artillery.

Overnight into July 27, Russian invaders again shelled Dnipropetrovsk region. They fired at two districts - Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih.