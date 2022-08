On Wednesday, August 10, Russian troops shelled five communities in Sumy region, releasing a total of about 200 mines and projectiles, and no one was injured.

That follows from a statement by Head of the region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

The communities of Bilopillia, Novoslobodsk, Krasnopilsk, Sumy, and Khotyn came under the attack of the enemy. At the same time, residents of the last three districts were temporarily left without gas due to a hit on the gas pipeline.

Private houses were damaged in the village of Radkivka of the Sumy community and in Slavhorod of the Krasnopillia community. Information on the losses of farms is being clarified, Zhyvytskyi added.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on Thursday, May 12, the Russian invaders shelled the village of Novi Virky in Sumy region. As a result, one person was killed.

Earlier, the Russian occupiers shelled the Bilopillia community of Sumy region. There are no losses.

In addition, on April 25, Sumy region came under fire from the territory of the Russian Federation. At the same time, no one was injured.

It was also reported that at the beginning of April, the territory of Sumy region was completely freed from the Russians.