Media experts believe that bill On Media in its current wording an attempt to introduce censorship – NUJU

The bill On Media in its current wording is an attempt to impose censorship, says Volodymyr Danyliuk, the editor-in-chief of Volynska Hazeta.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) informs about this on its official page on Telegram.

"The developers of the bill refer to the requirements of the EU. But there is a completely different approach and principle of functioning of the media there. What is proposed in the bill On media is an attempt of censorship," he emphasized during the All-Ukrainian meeting of print media editors to discuss the bill On Media.

As a proposal, Danyliuk called for the exclusion of printed periodicals from the aforementioned bill. Also, the editor, secretary of the NUJU, now mobilized to the ranks of the Armed Forces, called on officials to pay more attention to the development of periodicals in the border regions:

"A significant part of the Ukrainian border with Belarus is not covered by the Internet at all. There is no TV signal, Ukrainian radio is not heard. The only thing that reaches there is Ukrainian periodicals. We produce a lot of printed projects and without any assistance from the civil authorities, it seems that they are engaged in anything, but not the protection of the information space of Ukraine."