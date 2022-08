Explosions heard at Zyabrawka airfield in Belarus with a concentration of occupiers' equipment

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian occupiers have been launching missiles over Ukraine from the territory of Belarus. Overnight into Thursday, August 11, and in the morning, in the area of ​​the Zyabrawka airfield, which the Russians actively use for airstrikes on our country, explosions were heard and flashes were seen.

That follows from a statement by the Belarusian Hajun posted on Telegram.

According to preliminary information, at around 6:30 a.m., eyewitnesses reported at least four flashes in 10 minutes.

This information is confirmed by several sources. According to various sources, since 0:30 a.m., there have been at least eight flashes.

There is currently no information on the causes of the explosions.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Belarus and the Russian Federation have started the first stage of joint combat firing, which will end on August 11.

In addition, Russia is deploying additional forces and air defense equipment in Belarus.