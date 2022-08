Chinese telecom operators have accumulatively invested ¥401.6 bln (about $59.4 bln) in 5G, according to the 2022 World 5G Convention in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

China has some 1.85 mln 5G base stations and more than 450 mln 5G end users, both accounting for over 60% of the global total, the conference said.

According to Liu Liehong, chairman of China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd., the accelerating application of 5G technology has led to the emergence of new industries and new modes of business.

"A number of Chinese enterprises are currently leading the world in 5G R&D and applications", – said Liu.

"China's 5G construction has made remarkable breakthroughs. It has made significant progress in the fields of industrial internet, smart cities and smart villages", – said Wu Hequan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.