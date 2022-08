China has independently cultivated a new cattle breed that will boost the competitiveness of the country's beef farming, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The fruit of over four decades of research efforts, the "Huaxi cattle" breed is expected to have characteristics such as a fast growth speed and high adaptability.

Huaxi cattle can be reared in habitats in both the northern and southern parts of China, with a mature bull weighing approximately 900 kg, according to the academy.

"Researchers will continue to work on selective breeding, improve related technological standards, and build national-level breeding farms for Huaxi cattle", – said Li Junya, an official with the academy.