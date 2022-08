Russian occupiers fired on the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Because of this, seven civilians were killed, and six received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. Fires broke out in the city.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported this was.

According to preliminary data, the city got under fire of the Uragan MLRS. As a result of the shelling, shops, private houses and high-rise buildings were damaged.

Besides, 7 civilians were killed in the city, and 6 received mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds. However, the exact number of victims and destroyed buildings is still being established. Fires continue in the city as a result of shelling.

It is reported that rescuers eliminated the fire of an apartment in a high-rise building, two private residential buildings and the roof of an enterprise.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three Russian assaults in Kharkiv region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine gave a worthy rebuff to the Russian invaders in the Sloviansk and Avdiivka directions.

A series of powerful explosions on the territory of the Russian military airfield Saky in the west of the occupied Crimea was said to be the work of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian official.