AFU Drive Invaders Away From Pisky And Avdiivka In Donetsk Region - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine gave a worthy rebuff to the Russian invaders in the Sloviansk and Avdiivka directions. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in an operational update on Facebook on Wednesday, August 10.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Dovhenke, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Virnopilla, Dibrivne, Bohorodychne, Krasnopilla and Dolyna. Near Velyka Komyshuvakha, the occupiers tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops, they did not succeed and retreated.

In the Avdiivka direction, artillery shelling continued near Avdiivka, Marinka, Pisky, Kurakhove, Sukha Balka and Krasnohorivka. Near the latter and Marinka, the invaders used aviation.

“The enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of Avdiivka and Pisky, received a decent repulse and retreated,” the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled three Russian assaults in Kharkiv region.

At the same time, the Russian occupiers attacked from tanks the entire contact line in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

Losses of personnel of Russian troops for August 9 increased by 160 to 42,800 killed, and the Ukrainian military last day destroyed 9 aircraft, 15 tanks and 9 drones.