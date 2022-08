During the day, units of the Russian occupation army tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian military near Kharkiv and west of Izium.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that Russian troops in order to improve their tactical position conducted assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Petrivka and Husarivka, Kharkiv region.

"Ukrainian soldiers inflicted significant losses on the invaders and forced them to flee back," the operational update says.

In addition, the troops of the invaders fired at the areas of the settlements of Svitlychne, Prudianka, Ruska Lozova, Cherkaski and Ruski Tyshky, Verkhnii Saltiv, Staryi Saltiv, Korobochkyne and Shevelivka.

Near Husarivka, a Russian air strike was recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 3, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Ukrainian military prevented an attempt to advance of the Russian troops north of Kharkiv.

We also wrote that during July 31, the troops of the invaders tried to storm the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the village of Husarivka, Kharkiv region.