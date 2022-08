Russia Creates Large New Formation Of Ground Forces For War In Ukraine - British Intelligence

Russia has created a new formation of ground forces to support the war on the territory of Ukraine. The Russian command faces competing priorities - strengthening the offensive in the Donbas and strengthening the defense against the expected counterattacks of the Armed Forces in the south. This is stated in the intelligence update of the Defence Intelligence of the British Ministry of Defence on Twitter.

“To support the Ukraine operation, Russia has almost certainly established a major new ground forces formation, 3rd Army Corps (3 AC), based out of Mulino, in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast east of Moscow,” the update says.

So, Russia likely plans to resource a large proportion of 3 AC from newly formed ‘volunteer’ battalions, which are being raised across the country, and which group together recruits from the same areas.

Russian regional politicians have confirmed that potential 3 AC recruits are being offered lucrative cash bonuses once they deploy to Ukraine.

It is noted that recruitment is open to men up to 50 years old and with only middle-school education.

“A Russian army corps typically consists of 15-20,000 troops, but it will probably be difficult for Russia to bring 3 AC up to this strength, given very limited levels of popular enthusiasm for volunteering for combat in Ukraine,” it was reported.

British intelligence said that the effect of 3 AC is unlikely to be decisive for the war in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers throw newcomers to the front positions to detect firing positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the invaders massively transfer troops to the south of Ukraine.