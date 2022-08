In Mariupol yesterday, August 9, the movement of Russian military equipment was recorded. Probably, the occupiers are moving air defense systems closer to the front line.

The adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko announced this on his Telegram channel.

"Yesterday, in the period from 8 a.m. to 8-20 a.m. in the morning on Metalurhiv Avenue and Nikopolske Avenue in the Donetsk direction, four tractors loaded with S300 launchers with a "V" mark. Since there is no confirmation of the import of these installations to Mariupol on this day, it look like the transfer of an air defense system closer to the front line," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Andriushchenko said that in the Russian city of Yeisk, which is 30 km from the occupied Mariupol, an oil storage facility was burning.

Besides, one in four dies in Mariupol hospitals due to lack of medicines and staff.

Also, 17 cases of acute intestinal infection were officially confirmed for the first time in Mariupol. Half of the sick are children.