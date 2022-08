The exhibition-sale of paintings "The Art of Victory" starts in Uzhhorod in support of the Armed Forces of Ukr

The Dovgiy family initiated this project and donated about 80 paintings from the family collection.

On August 9, a solemn presentation of the charity exhibition-sale "The Art of Victory" was held in the halls of Zakarpattia Regional Art Museum named after Y. Bokshay.

"The purpose of the charitable project is to raise funds for the support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the development of the Science Museum of the Small Academy of Sciences in Uzhhorod," the organizers of the exhibition-sale reported in detail.

The exposition of the exhibition-sale consists of about 200 paintings by famous Ukrainian contemporary artists, more than 80 of which were provided from his own collection by Stanislav Dovgiy, the president of the Small Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, who patronizes the development of a network of interactive regional science museums in Ukraine.

In an exclusive comment for the editors, Stanislav Dovgiy stated that work on the creation of a science museum in Uzhhorod began two years ago. But the war and the reorientation of budget funds to the country’s defence needs made adjustments.

Stanislav Dovgiy

"Despite the war and the lack of funding, our family decided to continue this project. The exhibition-sale is our family’s idea to support the implementation of the project: a third of the works at the exhibition are paintings from our family collection. Until now, our family investment company "Dovgiy Family Office" has already largely financed the renovation of the future Museum of Science", said Stanislav Dovgiy.

According to him, the exhibition will be a "gentle auction": if two or more buyers apply for one painting, the canvas will go to the one who offers the highest price. So, depending on the results of the exhibition-sale, the work of the Uzhhorod Museum of Science may start very soon.

"Every day I think, what we should do so that about a million Ukrainian children, scattered by the war in 44 countries of the world, return to Ukraine, — the president of the National Academy of Sciences explains the goals of educational projects. — We are doing everything in our power so that they want to return, so that they have somewhere to return to, so that our children have a future. This is vital for the future of Ukraine".

The exhibition-sale will present to connoisseurs of fine art the works of a galaxy of artists of the Zakarpattia school: people’s artists of Ukraine Ernest Kontratovych, Yurii Herts, Viacheslav Prykhodko, Vasyl Svaliavchyk, Stepan Sholtes, Zoltan Mychka, honoured artists Anton Shepa, Zoltan Sholtes, Nataliia Sima-Pavlyshyn, Volodymyr Pavlyshyn, laureates of art awards Ferenc Seman, Francisk Erfan, Pavlo Bedzir, Volodymyr Pavlyshyn, as well as a constellation of artists of the new generation Volodymyr Bazan, Attila Kopryva, Yurii Shelevytskyi, Tiberii Villashek, Serhiy Lakatosha and others.

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to view and purchase paintings by national and honored artists of Ukraine Ivan Marchuk, Yurii Khymych, Andrii Chebykin, Vasyl Gurin, Viktor Ryzhykh, Vira Kuleba-Barynova, Vasyl Chehodar, Oleksandr Hubarev, Tetiana Holembievska, Yurii Khymych, Halyna Neledva and Valentyna Vyrodova-Gauthier.

The organizers of the charitable cultural and artistic event were the Small Academy of Sciences, "Together We Can" Charitable Foundation, founded by representatives of the Dovgiy family, Zakarpattia Regional State Administration and Uzhhorod City Council, Uzhhorod National University and Zakarpattia Regional Art Museum named after J. Bokshay.