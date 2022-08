The Russian-controlled head of the occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, has announced the introduction of a municipal-scale emergency after the explosions in Novofedorivka. This was reported by the Russian media Interfax.

So, Aksyonov said that a municipal-scale emergency was introduced in Novofedorivka.

"An emergency of municipal scale is introduced. The number of residents placed in temporary accommodation is 252 people," he said.

He also said that owners of damaged housing will receive compensation from RUB 10,000 to 100,000, depending on the damage.

Clearing the debris should take no more than ten days, but will begin after assessing the losses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the explosions at the military airfield in Novofedorivka, the Russians began to leave the Crimea en masse, so multi-kilometer traffic jams formed near the Crimean Bridge.

On August 9, several large explosions were heard in Novofedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea near a military facility.

On August 9, an evacuation of the population was announced in the Saky district of the temporarily occupied Crimea after a series of explosions at the airfield of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the village of Novofedorivka.

The Russian Ministry of Defense called the cause of the explosions in Crimea "detonation of ammunition."