The Russian military has begun training in the use of Iranian drones, which Russia intends to buy and use in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by CNN with reference to a well-informed American official.

Earlier, the U.S. said that a Russian delegation visited Iran at least twice to inspect the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones, which the Iranian side may sell to Russia.

Now, according to the interlocutor, the USA believes that training of the Russian military in the use of these drones has already begun.

"For the past few weeks, Russian officials have been training in Iran as part of the agreement on the transfer of drones from Iran to Russia," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 16, U.S. President's National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that Russian representatives visited Iran twice to inspect the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 combat drones for their possible purchase.

And on August 3, experts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggested that Iran could send a batch of attack drones to Russia.