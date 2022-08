In the Russian city of Yeisk, 30 km from occupied Mariupol, an oil storage facility is burning. This was reported by adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

"In the Russian Yeisk, which is almost opposite Mariupol 30 km via Azov, suddenly another "cotton" (explosion - Ed.) happened in the morning. An oil storage facility is burning. Probably, someone also badly threw a cigarette butt. Let me remind you that Yeisk is the city from where the ammunition is planned to be imported to the Mariupol port. In Yeisk, in addition to the port, there is a cargo air terminal. Therefore, such a sudden fire may not be sudden at all," writes Andriushchenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9 in Novofedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea, several strong explosions were heard near the military facility.

On August 9, an evacuation of the population was announced in the Saky district of the temporarily occupied Crimea after a series of explosions at the airfield of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the village of Novofedorivka.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the cause of the explosions in Crimea was "detonation of ammunition."