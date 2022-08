Kuleba Calls On All EU And G7 Countries To Stop Issuing Visas To Russians

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba called on all countries of the European Union and the G7 (USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Japan) to stop issuing visas to Russians. He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I call on all EU and G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is absolutely correct in insisting on this. Russians overwhelmingly support the war in Ukraine. They should be deprived of the right to cross international borders until they learn to respect them," Kuleba wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers introduced a visa regime for Russians from July 1, no visas have been issued as of today.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, supported the decision of a number of EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. In particular, restrictions are being introduced by Latvia, Estonia, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and Belgium, which show that citizens of the aggressor country are not welcome in Europe.

On August 9, the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, called to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians for trips to the EU.