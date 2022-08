The number of victims of a series of explosions that occurred yesterday, August 9, on the territory of the Saky military airfield in the occupied Crimea has increased to 14 people.

This was reported by TASS (Russian state media) with reference to the so-called "head" of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov.

"Unfortunately, we have 14 wounded and one killed. We continue to provide help... Only one is hospitalized, the rest remain at home, injures are of mild severity," Aksyonov said.

According to him, 62 apartment buildings were damaged as a result of the explosions, private households were also damaged.

Some houses around the airfield lack power and gas supply.

Recall, yesterday, August 9, the so-called "head" of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that one person was killed as a result of explosions at the airfield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a series of powerful explosions occurred on the territory of the Saky military airfield in the village of Novofedorivka.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the cause of the explosions was allegedly the detonation of several aircraft ammunition.

At the same time, the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as a result of explosions at the airfield in Crimea, nine aircraft of the Russian occupation army were destroyed.