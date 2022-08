Volume Of Trading On Perspektiva Stock Exchange Down 75% To UAH 0.1 Billion In July

In July, 1,330 transactions worth UAH 0.13 billion were concluded on the Perspektiva stock exchange (-75% compared to June 2022).

The stock exchange said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During July 2022, 1,330 transactions worth UAH 0.13 billion (-75% by June 2022) were concluded on the Perspective stock exchange, from the beginning of the year - 16,920 transactions worth UAH 46.45 billion (-62% by January-July 2021)," the message says.

In total, 20,800 transactions worth UAH 1.07 billion were concluded on the stock exchanges of Ukraine in July (-62% compared to June), since the beginning of the year - 154,300 transactions worth UAH 107.9 billion (-55% compared to January-July 2021).

Given the five-month regulatory ban on concluding agreements with securities (except for war bonds), debt instruments continue to dominate the trading structure on the stock exchanges of Ukraine since the beginning of the year: government bonds - 99.63% (including 96.20% - government domestic loan bonds, 3.43% - government foreign loan bonds), corporate bonds and city loan bonds - 0.33%, shares, securities of joint investment institutions, fixed-term contracts - 0.04%.

The share of the Perspektiva stock exchange in the total exchange turnover in January-July made 43%.

The volume of trading on the Perspective stock exchange decreased by 62% compared to the same period in 2021, instead the number of transactions increased two times.

During July, due to regulatory restrictions, contracts on the Perspective stock exchange were concluded with only 8 financial instruments (-7 by June, -43 by February), from the beginning of 2022 - with 66 financial instruments (-15 by January-July 2021).

As at July 31, the number of the Perspektiva stock exchange members was 62, and 56 of them were allowed to take part in trading (the maximum number among the stock exchanges of Ukraine).

The number of the Perspektiva stock exchange members who signed contracts in July was 10 (-4 by June, -33 by February 2022), from the beginning of the year - 48 (-2 by January-July 2021).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, 1,500 transactions worth UAH 0.53 billion were concluded on the Perspektiva stock exchange (-79% compared to May 2022).