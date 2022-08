At the next plenary session, the Verkhovna Rada plans to again extend the term of martial law and general mobilization.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The corresponding decree of the President (on the extension of the martial law in Ukraine) will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for approval in the coming days... The extension period is not yet known, but it is expected that, unfortunately, it will be quite long," he wrote in his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Zhelezniak noted that this way the Verkhovna Rada will extend martial law for the fourth time this year and reminded that the last time martial law was extended for 90 days until August 23.

According to him, we should also wait for the presidential decree on general mobilization, which is tied to the term of martial law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, the Verkhovna Rada extended the general mobilization until August 23.

On the same day, parliamentarians also extended martial law in Ukraine. It lasts until August 23 of this year.