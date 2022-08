AFU Fighting With Russian Invaders Near 2 Villages In Kharkiv region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting with the Russian invaders near two villages in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy fought offensive battles in the direction of Veterynarne - Udy, did not have success, suffered losses, withdrew.

“The fighting is ongoing in the direction of Bairak - Husarivka,” the General Staff said.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy fired at the districts of the Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dmytrivka, Karnaukhivka, Dovhenke, Virnopilla, Nova Dmytrivka, Bohorodychne and Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling near Siversk, Hryhorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Sydorove and Raihorodok.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy withdrew in three directions in Donetsk region after unsuccessful attempts to assault.