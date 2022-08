The enemy withdrew in three directions in Donetsk region after unsuccessful attempts to assault.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, the invaders carried out shelling from barrel artillery, rocket artillery and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Bakhmut, Ivano-Darivka, Pokrovske, Zaitseve, Kodema, Kurdyumivka, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Yakovlivka and Vershyna.

They carried out air strikes by assault and army aviation near Spirne, Soledar, Bakhmut, Zaitseve and Vershyna.

The enemy attempted to conduct assault actions in the directions of Novoluhansk - Spirne, Volodymyrivka - Yakovlivka, Striapivka - Soledar. It had no success and withdrew.

In the Avdiivka direction, shelling near Mariinka, Avdiivka, Opytne, Pisky, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Petrivske, Netailove and Krasnohorivka was recorded.

The hostile aircraft of assault aviation operated near Krasnohorivka and Marinka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders are advancing on Bakhmut and Avdiivka, trying to oust the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the occupied frontiers.