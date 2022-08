On the night of Wednesday, August 10, the Russian occupiers fired from the Grad multiple launch rocket systems at the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, 13 people were killed and 11 were wounded.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A tragic night... In the Nikopol district, the Russian army killed 11 people, wounded 13. The enemy fired on the area twice from the Grads. It directed 80 rockets at residential neighborhoods. Deliberately and insidiously hit when people slept in their homes," he wrote.

A little later, Reznichenko said that the death toll rose from 11 to 13: in a hospital in

Marhanets two wounded during the night enemy shelling died.

"At this moment, a night Russian attack on the Nikopol district claimed the lives of 13 peaceful people. 11 wounded, 5 of them in serious condition," the mayor wrote.

Reznichenko said that Marhanets and the Myrove community fell under enemy fire.

In Marhanets, more than 20 high-rise buildings, an Administrative Services Center, a palace of culture, a hostel, two schools, a city council building and several more administrative offices have been destroyed.

A power line got out of service, leaving several thousand Marhanets citizens without light.

Emergency crews of electricians are currently working at the site.

In the village of Vyshchetarasivka of the Myrove community, a private house was completely destroyed and 11 were damaged, and gas pipelines were also damaged - about a thousand people were left without gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 8, Russian troops fired from Grad multiple launch rocket systems and launched missiles at the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts in Dnipropetrovsk region.