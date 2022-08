Russian troops are attacking from tanks the entire line of contact in the Pivdennyi Buh direction.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery of various calibers along the contact line and launched air strikes near Novohryhorivka, Andriivka and Olhyne.

The enemy also held air reconnaissance using UAVs.

In the Black Sea, two carriers of sea-based cruise missiles of the Kalibr type are in readiness for the use of precision-guided weapons.

The threat of missile strikes on military facilities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine remains.

The attack aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to patrol the airspace of Ukraine, and the strike aircraft provides fire support to Ukrainian units in certain operating areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers are conducting intensive reconnaissance in the south of Ukraine.