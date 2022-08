Belarus And Russia Began First Stage Of Joint Combat Firing, Which Will End On August 11 - General Staff

The armed forces of Belarus and Russia have started the first stage of joint combat firing, which will end on August 11.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Until August 11, it is planned to hold the first stage of joint operational-tactical training with combat firing of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," the authority reported.

According to the General Staff, the situation has not changed in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

At the same time, the threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of Belarus remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus will hold joint air defense exercises with Russia from August 9 to 25.

Belarus is also conducting a check of the combat readiness of the army.