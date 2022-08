Hungarian MOL Ready To Pay For Oil Transit Through Ukraine

Hungary's largest oil and gas company, MOL, said it had initiated negotiations to restore crude oil flows by paying transit fees to Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"While Mol has enough reserves for several weeks, it is working on a solution," the company said in a statement.

At the same time, the Slovak division of Mol Slovnaft and the Czech oil pipeline operator Mero CR said in separate statements that they expect the flows to resume within a few days.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Transneft company (Russia) announces the suspension of oil transit through the territory of Ukraine on August 4.

In particular, Transneft was unable to pay for transit services due to European Union sanctions, while Ukrtransnafta provides oil transit services on the terms of 100% prepayment.

In 2021, compared to 2020, oil transit through Ukraine decreased by 3.2% to 12.7 million tons.

The total length of main oil pipelines of the Ukrtransnafta system is 4,767 km, the number of oil pumping stations is 51.

The oil transportation system includes 11 tank parks with a total volume of 1,083 cubic meters.

100% of Ukrtransnafta belongs to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company.