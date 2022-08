China has world's second largest number of nuclear power units

China has world's second largest number of nuclear power units. Photo by Xinhua.

China has the second largest number of nuclear power units in operation or under construction in the world, Tang Bo, an official with the National Nuclear Safety Administration, said. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Tang said that, as of June this year, China had 54 nuclear power units in operation, and 23 were under construction.

"The development of nuclear power has helped China ensure an adequate energy supply, improve the environment and move closer to its goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality", – Tang said.

Wang Shoujun, head of the Chinese Nuclear Society, said that the total operational installed capacity of the country's nuclear power is expected to reach roughly 70 mln kilowatts by 2025.

China has announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.