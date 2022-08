The Command of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the destruction of nine planes of the Russian occupiers at the Saki airfield (based in Novofedorivka) in the Russia-annexed Crimea, where mass explosions were heard on Tuesday, August 9.

That follows from a statement by the Command on Facebook.

Thus, the Command noted that the occupiers lost nine of their planes at the airfield in Saki.

"Saki! Minus nine aircraft of the occupiers," the statement reads.

As Ukrainian News reported, after the explosions at the military airfield in Novofedorivka, Russians began to leave Crimea en masse, which is why multi-kilometer traffic jams formed in front of the Crimean Bridge.

On August 9, in Novofedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea, several strong explosions were heard near a military facility.

On August 9, the evacuation of the population was announced in the Saksky district of the temporarily occupied Crimea after a series of explosions at the airfield of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the settlement of Novofedorivka.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia called the explosions in Crimea "detonation of ammunition."

Meanwhile, the United States supports Ukraine's efforts to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.