Russians are losing confidence in the occupied cities and towns, which they cannot begin to rebuild for months.

That follows from a statement by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai on Telegram.

In particular, it concerns Popasna.

"Starting in February, the Russians wiped Popasna off the face of the earth, and later, entered the town. Loud promises were made for several months, until they made a decision to leave everything as it is. That is, not to restore the destroyed settlement at all. The heating season is coming in just two months. However, the Russians haven't done anything in any captured cities in three or four months. And they won't, because they won't have time," Haidai noted.

According to him, believing the propaganda, some residents returned home after the evacuation. However, seeing the devastation with their own eyes, they left again.

"People stayed for a few days, saw that only demonstrative things were being done for television, and decided to evacuate a second time. Trust in the occupation authorities is gradually being lost," says the head of the Regional Military Administration.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the occupiers offer residents of Sievierodonetsk to wash outside.

In addition, the occupiers throw newcomers to the forward positions to identify the firing positions of the Armed Forces.