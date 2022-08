Yesterday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out seven airstrikes on enemy’s positions.

This was reported by the Southern Operational Command on August 10.

It is noted that the situation in the operational zone is tense and difficult, but its development is under the control of the defense forces.

During the day, Russian troops conducted two missile and three airstrikes on Ukrainian units. Aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force were attacked by five air-to-air cruise missiles, but there were no losses among the aviation of the AFU.

"On the other hand, our seven airstrikes hit five points of accumulation of the enemy's manpower, weapons and equipment in Bashtanka, Beryslav, and Kherson districts, and at two strongholds more than 40 km from Kherson," the South Operational Command stressed.

In addition, in the Beryslav district, Ukrainian air defense eliminated the Orlan-10 UAV, which the enemy was using to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

"According to the results of the work during the combat day, including missile and artillery units, the losses of the enemy in the amount of 35 rockets, six units of armored and automotive equipment, including 1 T-72 tank and a command and staff vehicle, have been confirmed," the report says.

In addition, the AFU destroyed another ammunition depot in Novooleksiyivka and the command and observation post of the battalion tactical group of the 217th parachute regiment of the enemy in the area of ​​the village of Maksym Horkyi.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on August 9, several huge explosions were heard near the military airfield in Novofedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

On August 9, the evacuation of the population was announced in Saki district of Crimea after a series of explosions at the airfield of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the settlement of Novofedorivka.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia called the explosions in Crimea "detonation of ammunition."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the information about the explosions in Crimea, stressing that Crimea is a Ukrainian territory.

He emphasized that the Russian war against Ukraine began with the occupation of Crimea. The President noted that the presence of Russian occupiers in Crimea is a threat to all of Europe and global stability.