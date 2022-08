President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the information about the explosions in Crimea, stressing that Crimea is a Ukrainian territory.

President Zelenskyy said this in a traditional evening video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, a lot of attention is paid to the topic of Crimea, and it is right, because Crimea is Ukrainian, and we will never give it up," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that the Russian war against Ukraine began with the occupation of Crimea. The President noted that the presence of Russian occupiers in Crimea is a threat to all of Europe and global stability.

"The Black Sea region cannot be safe while Crimea is occupied. There will be no stable and lasting peace in many countries on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea as long as Russia is able to use our peninsula as its military base. This Russian war against Ukraine and against all of free Europe has begun from Crimea and must end with Crimea, in particular, its liberation. Today, it is impossible to say when this will happen, but we are constantly adding the necessary components to the formula for the liberation of Crimea," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine has launched the Crimean Platform, a key diplomatic platform for work on the liberation of the peninsula. The Crimean Platform will work this year as well, preparations for the summit are already underway.

The President added that this year, the work of the Crimean Platform will be no less weighty and representative than it was last year, when its first summit was held in Kyiv.

"When we work for the liberation of the peninsula, we fight for the restoration of the territorial integrity of our state and for the return of home to the indigenous peoples of Ukraine. I believe that it will be so. I know that we will return to Ukrainian Crimea," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, Russian mass media and Telegram channels reported that a series of powerful explosions occurred in the territory of the Saki airfield in occupied Crimea.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia called the explosions in Crimea "detonation of ammunition."

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it could not determine the cause of the fire in Crimea, but once again reminded about the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in unspecified places.