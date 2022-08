An accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could lead to an unprecedented nuclear disaster and catastrophic consequences for the whole world. The UN should consider the introduction of a special security mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and the veto of the Russian Federation in the UN Security Council should be devoid of force.

CDU/CSU Bundestag Member Roderich Kiesewetter announced this in a comment to Guildhall.

"The risks due to the ongoing militarization by the Russians of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are very real. It is obvious that Russia occupied the station, mines it and stores weapons there. An accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP could lead to a completely unprecedented nuclear disaster. The consequences for the world will be catastrophic," said the Bundestag Member.

"In this regard, the UN should consider the introduction of a special UN security mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to ensure nuclear safety," said Roderich Kiesewetter.

"(…) We must find a way to deprive Russia's veto power, for example, by encouraging the absence of Russian representatives in the UN Security Council and forcing the UN General Assembly to make decisions by a majority of two-thirds of votes," the German politician said.

Earlier, the introduction of a special UN security mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP was also advocated by the French Senate. Guillaume Gontard, chairman of the French Senate Defense Committee, said Russia was using the Zaporizhzhia NPP as a weapon to wage war and called for the immediate deployment of a special UN security mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP to resolve the situation.

Recall, on August 5, Russian invaders fired on the Zaporizhzhia NPP. A hit to the high-voltage communication line was recorded, and emergency protection worked at one of the power units.

Three strikes were recorded at the plant site near one of the power units where the nuclear reactor is located. The Russian Armed Forces seriously damaged the nitrogen-oxygen station and the combined auxiliary building.

On August 6, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupiers mined the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On August 8, representatives of the invaders in an official statement said that they were ready to blow up the mined Zaporizhzhia NPP, as reported by the Ukrainian state enterprise Energoatom in an official statement.

The Office of the President of Ukraine called on the UN and IAEA to send special missions to the Zaporizhzhia NPP to resolve the situation.