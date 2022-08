Accident At Zaporizhzhia NPP Will Lead To Radiation Pollution Of 3 NATO Countries And Black Sea - NAS Analysis

The Institute of Problems of Mathematical Machines and Systems (IPMMS) of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Ukraine has simulated the consequences of the accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the subsequent spread of radiation.

Ivan Kovalets, head of the department of mathematical modeling of the environment, wrote about this on Facebook.

The scenario modeled by scientists involves competent actions of the Zaporizhzhia NPP personnel in the event of an accident.

It is not "apocalyptic," but suggests that the station experienced a Category 7 maximum accident on the INES (International Nuclear Events Scale) scale.

In addition, a meteorological situation was taken for modeling, which was observed on June 27 this year, when a cyclone was passing over the Black Sea.

Modeling showed that not only the south of Ukraine, but also Turkiye, Romania and Bulgaria can suffer as a result of the accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Also, the Black Sea will be subjected to radiation pollution.

"Of course, under other meteorological conditions, other territories will suffer... At a distance of 350 km from the ejection point, the level of cesium-137 drops can reach 100 kBq/m2, that is, as on the outskirts of the Chornobyl exclusion zone," Kovalets wrote.

Recall that earlier today the Energoatom National Nuclear Power Generating Company warned that the consequences of a possible accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP could be ten times more powerful than in 1986 at the Chornobyl NPP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, August 5, Russian troops twice fired at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as a result of which there is a risk of hydrogen leakage and spraying radioactive substances into the atmosphere.

And on Saturday, August 6, the Russians again fired on the territory of the station, damaging the storage of spent nuclear fuel.