Russia plans to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP (Energoatom, Zaporizhzhia region) to its power system, for which Rosatom has developed an appropriate plan.

The president of the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company Petro Kotin announced this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Rosatom personnel transferred a special program to the station to reconnect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Crimea, and the first prerequisite for this program is actually severe damage to the station's communication lines with the Ukrainian power system," he said.

Kotin said that this is what has been observed over the past three days: three lines have been damaged, and now the Zaporizhzhia NPP is working with issuing through only one line.

This is dangerous for the NPP, because there may be a shutdown or damage due to shelling of this line, and after that the station will go into a mode where there is no external power supply.

According to the president of Energoatom, in order to switch the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Crimea, the occupiers need to completely de-energize the station and the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"This is what is spelled out in the program, and after all this is extinguished, they again begin to power the regions from the substation in Dzhankoi, then gradually reach Kakhovka and power the Zaporizhzhia NPP from it. And after that, it will be impossible to connect the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian power system - it will remain on the Russian frequency," he said.

Kotin stressed that the moment of de-energizing the regions and disconnecting the Zaporizhzhia NPP will be the most dangerous mode for the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

He said that the station has 20 diesel generators, which in the event of an emergency (accidents, explosions, etc.) should cool all reactor active zones, as well as the reactor fuel pools.

If the Zaporizhzhia NPP turns off and switches to diesel generators, then everything will depend on the reliability of their operation and enough fuel for these diesels.

But the failure of this equipment will threaten the melting of the core.

There are also questions about the spent nuclear fuel storage facility, which has 174 containers.

According to Kotin, they are standing in the open, and the latest explosions from Russian shelling were literally 20 meters from the containers.

"If they (occupiers) hit these containers, then we would already consider the consequences of the release of radioactive substances from these containers," said the head of Energoatom.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Zaporizhzhia NPP turned off power unit No. 4 after damage to power lines.

On the evening of August 5, the Russian occupiers fired at the Zaporizhzhia NPP from multiple launch rocket systems for the second time.

Three hits were recorded right at the station site, near one of the power units where the nuclear reactor is located.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest NPP in Europe, which has 6 power units of the VVER-1000 type with a total installed electric power of 6 GW.