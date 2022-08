In the Donbas, units of the Russian occupation army are trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Bakhmut direction, the forces of the invaders stormed in the area of ​ the village of Spirne. Coming under fire from the Ukrainian military, the Russians randomly retreated.

Russian troops tried to clarify the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​ the settlements of Ivano-Darivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka and Soledar.

It is reported that Russian reconnaissance groups after a fire defeat by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were forced to retreat.

A similar fate befell the reconnaissance groups of the invaders near Pidhirne and Bakhmut.

In the Avdiivka direction, units of the occupation army of the Russian Federation tried to improve the tactical position near Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka and Pisky.

The General Staff stressed that the Ukrainian military disrupted the plans of the invaders, they did not have success.

It is reported that during the day, Russian troops from tanks, mortars and artillery fired at the settlements located near the demarcation line controlled by Ukraine.

Russian aviation also struck in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the intelligence of the British Ministry of Defence, Russian troops failed to gather enough combat infantry to ensure progress in the Donbas.

We also reported that last day the losses of the army of the invaders increased by 300 to about 42,640 killed troops.

In addition, the Russian army has lost about 10,000 units of land, sea and air equipment since the start of the full-scale invasion.