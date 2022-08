Everything Is Just Beginning - Podoliak On Explosions In Crimea

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, commenting on the explosions in Crimea, said that everything is just beginning and the demilitarization of Russia is an integral part of ensuring global security. Podoliak wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Demilitarization of the Russian Federation is an integral part of ensuring global security. The future of the Crimea peninsula is to be the pearl of the Black Sea, a national park with a unique nature and a world resort. Not a military base for terrorists. Everything is just beginning," Podoliak wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9 in Novofedorivka in the temporarily occupied Crimea, several strong explosions were heard near a military facility.

On August 9, an evacuation of the population was announced in the Saky district of the temporarily occupied Crimea after a series of explosions at the airfield of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the village of Novofedorivka.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the cause of the explosions in Crimea was the "detonation of ammunition."

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that it could not establish the cause of the fire in the Crimea, but once again recalls the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in undesignated areas.