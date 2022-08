The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has reported that it cannot establish the cause of the explosions at the Saky airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea, and also taking occasion, recalled the "prohibition of smoking in undesignated areas."

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Defense on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the fire on the territory of the Saky airfield in the area of the settlement of Novofedorivka in the Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cannot establish the cause of the fire, but once again recalls the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in undesignated areas," it says.

Besides, the Ministry of Defense warned that the fact of the fire could be used by the aggressor country in the information war, and did not exclude the "accidental" finding of some characteristic "chevrons," "business cards" or even "DNA."

"Taking occasion, we pay attention that cotton clothes are very hygienic. Keep calm and believe the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" said in the message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that the cause of the explosions in Crimea was the detonation of aircraft ammunition on the territory of the Saky airfield in the area of Novofedorivka.