The head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, reports that 1 person as killed as a result of explosions in Novofedorivka (Crimea).

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the situation in Novofedorivka. In terms of the reasons for what happened, it is needed to rely on the official comment of the Ministry of Defense, everything is clearly stated there. Unfortunately, one person died. I express my sincere condolences to family and friends. All necessary assistance will be provided. The situation is localized and under control," he wrote.

Aksyonov added that there is no general evacuation in the Saky district, only residents of houses located near the military airfield in Novofedorivka will be resettled.

He assured that he was keeping the situation under control.

In turn, the "Ministry of Health" of Crimea on the Telegram channel reported that 5 people were injured by the explosions.

"Information about the victims of the incident in the village. Novofedorivka, Saky district. As of 5:30 p.m., five victims were taken to the Saky District Hospital, one of them was a child. Four victims were of mild severity, they were provided with outpatient medical care. The fifth victim was hospitalized (moderate condition, there is no threat to life)," the report said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, several strong explosions sounded on the territory of the Saky airfield near the settlement of Novofedorivka.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the detonation of aviation ammunition on the territory of the airfield Saky near the settlement of Novofedorivka was the cause of the explosions in Crimea.

Former adviser to the Minister of Interior Affairs Viktor Andrusiv says that the explosions in the occupied Crimea are evidence that missiles with a range of 200-300 km are already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.