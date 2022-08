In the temporarily occupied Henichesk district of Kherson region today, August 9, explosions thundered - an enemy ammunition depot was blown up. This was reported by Member of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan.

"Henichesk can be congratulated on the beginning. Now the Armed Forces get there. In the morning, for more than an hour and a half Russian ammunition was detonating at a research station (roughly speaking, between Partyzany and Novooleksiivka). We are waiting for official reports," Khlan wrote.

He emphasized the geographical position of the district.

"Who is not local - the Henichesk district is the furthest and located on the administrative border with Crimea. Well, now there are no safe sites in Kherson region for Russians," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of Russian troops for August 6 increased by 300 to 42,200 killed, and the Ukrainian military last day destroyed 3 tanks and 6 drones.

Meanwhile, the losses of personnel of Russian troops on August 7 increased by 140 to 42,340 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 1 helicopter and 6 tanks per day.