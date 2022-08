Aksyonov Claims Too Early To Talk About Causes Of Explosions In Crimea

The head of the occupation administration of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, has said that it is too early to talk about the causes of the explosions in Novofedorivka, but added that medical assistance to the local civilian population is not needed.

He stated this in a comment to RIA Novosti.

"I am in the village of Novofedorivka on the spot. It is early to talk about the causes of the incident, the investigation commission will find out everything. Measures were taken to set up the perimeter of the environment in the 5-kilometer zone: fences, traffic police crews and foot patrols in order to exclude injuries to local residents. The Ministry of Emergencies monitors the ignition, debris is spreading," the report says.

Nevertheless, the publication emphasizes that about 30 people were evacuated from Novofedorivka from houses adjacent to the airfield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today Russian media, as well as Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels, informed about a series of explosions at the airfield in Novofedorivka.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the detonation of aviation ammunition on the territory of the airfield Saky near the settlement of Novofedorivka was the cause of the explosions in Crimea.

In the Saky district of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the evacuation of the population was announced after a series of explosions at the airfield of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the village of Novofedorivka.