Population Evacuation In Crimean Saky District Announced After Explosions At Airfield In Novofedorivka - Media

In the Saky district of the temporarily occupied Crimea, the evacuation of the population was announced after a series of explosions at the airfield of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the village of Novofedorivka.

The Russian state publication TASS has reported this.

According to the journalists of the agency, the only duty dispatch service of the Saky district informs citizens about the evacuation.

"Citizens are notified of the evacuation in the Saky district of Crimea, where the incident occurred at the airfield," the report said.

It is also reported that a cordon is organized within a radius of five kilometers from the military airfield.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, today Russian media, as well as Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels, informed about a series of explosions at the airfield in Novofedorivka.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, commenting on the incident at the airfield, said that the cause of the explosions was allegedly the detonation of aircraft ammunition.

The Saky airfield, where the explosions previously occurred, is located in the village of Novofedorivka about two kilometers south of the city of Saky.

In 2014, after the occupation of Crimea, the airfield came under the control of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Since then, the 43rd separate regiment of naval assault aviation has been based at the airfield.