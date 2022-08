Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk commented on the explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

They wrote the corresponding messages on their Telegram channels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Ukrainian south is especially beautiful in August," Yermak wrote.

In turn, Vereshchuk noted that the explosions in Novofedorivka are a reminder of whose Crimea is.

"Today is the International Day of Indigenous Peoples. In Ukraine, Crimean Tatars, Karaites and Krymchaks are considered as such. And today's explosions in Novofedorivka are another reminder of whose Crimea is. Because this is Ukraine!" she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, several strong explosions sounded on the territory of the Saky airfield near the settlement of Novofedorivka.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said the detonation of aviation ammunition on the territory of the airfield Saky near ​​the settlement of Novofedorivka was the cause of the explosions in Crimea.