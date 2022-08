Russia and Ukraine held another exchange of bodies of the killed servicemen on Tuesday, 17 more defenders were returned to Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another operation took place to transfer the bodies of the killed military. Ukraine has returned the bodies of 17 more of its defenders," the statement reads.

It is reported that the operation was carried out with the cooperation of the Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleh Kotenko and other law enforcement agencies of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 28, Ukraine returned 46 killed soldiers, on June 21 - 35 killed soldiers.